Kings bring losing streak into game against the Lightning

Los Angeles Kings (14-10-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-12-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -192, Kings +159; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has an 18-12-3 record overall and an 8-8-0 record on its home ice. The Lightning have a 7-2-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Los Angeles has a 14-10-9 record overall and a 10-4-5 record on the road. The Kings have a +one scoring differential, with 85 total goals scored and 84 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 13 goals with 29 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Quinton Byfield has four goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

