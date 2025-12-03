Kings and Blackhawks take the ice in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-6, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-7-7, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10…

Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-6, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-7-7, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Chicago Blackhawks hit the ice in Western Conference play.

Los Angeles has a 12-7-7 record overall and a 3-5-3 record on its home ice. The Kings have an 8-2-2 record in one-goal games.

Chicago has gone 5-4-3 in road games and 11-9-6 overall. The Blackhawks have a 3-5-4 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Kings won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and eight assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 17 goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-2-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.