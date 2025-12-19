Kiefer Sherwood has hat trick as Canucks beat Islanders 4-1 for 3rd straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood had three goals for his second hat trick of the season as the Vancouver…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood had three goals for his second hat trick of the season as the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Friday night for their third straight win.

David Kampf also scored and Thatcher Demko had 22 saves to help the Canucks finish a sweep of the three New York-area teams this week. Vancouver won 2-1 at New Jersey on Sunday and beat the Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday. Demko was in net for all three wins.

Anders Lee spoiled Demko’s shutout bid with 5:05 left in the third period, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 26 saves for the Islanders. New York has lost two straight after winning six of seven, and snapped a five-game win streak at home.

Vancouver raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening period. Kampf scored his first goal this season at 8:55, Sherwood beat Sorokin at 10:35, then scored again at 15:47.

Lee scored his ninth of the season and 298th of his career in the third to get the Islanders on the scoreboard.

Sherwood scored into an empty net to complete his third career hat trick and get his team-leading 16th goal. He also had three goals Oct. 31 in a 4-3 shootout win at St. Louis.

Demko, who improved to 8-5-0 this season, made 23 saves in Tuesday’s shutout over the Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Vancouver’s three-game winning streak follows an 2-8-1 skid, and all three wins have come after trading former captain Quinn Hughes to Minnesota a week ago.

The Canucks continued to be without leading scorer Elias Pettersson (upper body) for the sixth straight game.

Up next

Canucks: At Boston on Saturday night.

Islanders: At Buffalo on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL

