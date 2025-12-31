Kaltounková, Norcross score, Osborne untouchable as Sirens shut out Goldeneyes 2-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kristýna Kaltounková scored early, Savannah Norcross added an insurance goal late and goaltender Kayle Osborne finished…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kristýna Kaltounková scored early, Savannah Norcross added an insurance goal late and goaltender Kayle Osborne finished off a shutout as the New York Sirens beat the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2-0 on Wednesday.

Kaltounková scored for a third straight match and the fourth time this season when she found the net 1:21 into the first period to give New York (4-0-0-5) the lead. Kaltounková, the top pick in this year’s draft out of Colgate University and Czechia, used an assist from rookie Anna Bargman — her first — to beat goalie Emerance Maschmeyer to the glove side.

New York’s fourth line upped the advantage to 2-0 in the third period when Norcross, a second-year forward, scored her first career goal — at 4:39. Emmy Fecteau and Kayla Vespa both notched their first assists this season.

Osborne, the only goalie to start every game this season, had 27 saves for the Sirens. It is the second shutout this season for Osborne and her first since a 4-0 road win over Ottawa in the season opener. Osborne had one shutout — against Ottawa — last season as a rookie when she made eight starts and 10 appearances.

Maschmeyer stopped 24 shots for the Goldeneyes (2-1-1-5).

New York went 0 for 5 on power plays. Vancouver was 0 for 4 and has whiffed on its last eight opportunities with an extra skater.

Up next

New York: Hosts Montreal on Friday.

Vancouver: Hosts Boston on Saturday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.