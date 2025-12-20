Juventus beats Roma 2-1 to move within a point of top four in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Roma missed the chance to go to the top of Serie A after losing at Juventus 2-1…

MILAN (AP) — Roma missed the chance to go to the top of Serie A after losing at Juventus 2-1 on Saturday.

Francisco Conceição and Loïs Openda scored for Juventus before Tommaso Baldanzi set up a frantic finale. Juventus moved to within one point of fourth-placed Roma.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side would have moved level with Serie A leader Inter Milan with a win, as the three teams above Roma — and Bologna — were involved in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Paulo Dybala, who won five Serie A titles with Juventus, almost got Roma off to the perfect start but his finish was too weak and straight into the arms of Bianconeri goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Juventus broke the deadlock on halftime. Conceição found Kenan Yıldız on the left and he cut inside before putting in a low cross that was backheeled on by Andrea Cambiaso to Conceição who fired across into the bottom right corner.

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar pulled off magnificent saves and did well again in the 70th to parry Weston McKennie’s header but the United States international touched on the rebound for Openda to slot into an empty net.

Roma got back into the match five minutes later after Wesley did brilliantly to win the ball back and sent it through to Lewis Ferguson. His angled drive was saved by Di Gregorio but Baldanzi tapped in the rebound.

Yıldız hit the right post in the 80th.

No late winner

Lazio and Cremonese both failed to make the most of their opportunities as they played out a 0-0 draw.

Lazio, which snatched a 1-0 win against Parma last weekend despite ending the match with nine men, almost got another last-gasp winner.

Cremonese defender Federico Ceccherini was shown a straight red card in the fourth minute of stoppage time for bringing down Matteo Cancellieri just outside the area when the Lazio forward was through on goal.

Danilo Cataldi’s free kick skimmed the top of the crossbar.

