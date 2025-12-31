Johnson scores 34 points as Hawks roll past Timberwolves 126-102 to end 7-game losing streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Johnson scored 34 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Anthony Edwards’ 30 points for Minnesota to…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Johnson scored 34 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Anthony Edwards’ 30 points for Minnesota to beat the Timberwolves 126-102 on Wednesday and end a seven-game losing streak.

Atlanta took control by outscoring Minnesota 37-23 in the second quarter to lead 70-49 at halftime.

Johnson added 10 rebounds and six assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 17 points and Dyson Daniels added 11 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Daniels also had two steals and two blocks.

The Hawks claimed their first win since beating Philadelphia 120-117 on Dec. 14 and improved to 6-11 at home.

The Hawks were bolstered by the return of Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 16 points in 17 minutes off the bench after missing 10 games with an illness.

“It’s really good to have him back because he’s a really good player,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said of Porzingis before the game.

Luke Kennard added 15 points off Atlanta’s bench.

Edwards, the Atlanta native, had 24 first-half points. The Timberwolves had too little scoring depth to keep pace with the Hawks.

Julius Randle scored 19 points and Johnny Juzang had 10. Minnesota had no other player score in double figures. Jaden McDaniels had eight points while Rudy Gobert and Donte DiVincenzo each had six. Gobert had 11 rebounds.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch pulled all his starters for the final several minutes.

Trae Young missed his second consecutive game for Atlanta with a right quad contusion and was in street clothes on the bench for the second half. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who played the last three seasons for Minnesota, scored 11 points as the fill-in starting point guard.

Johnson (illness) started after missing one game.

Up next

Timberwolves: Visit Miami on Saturday.

Hawks: Visit New York Knicks on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.