Joel Eriksson Ek’s late goal lifts Wild past Senators 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored with 23.1 seconds remaining to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Eriksson Ek buried a one-timer from the right circle after a cross-ice pass by Marcus Johansson to stun the Senators, who had rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie it.

Tyler Pitlick and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, while Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for the Senators. Dylan Cozens also scored, and Leevi Merilainen stopped 22 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Pitlick scored off a deflection that trickled between Merilainen’s legs to put the Wild in front.

Hartman converted a crisp pass from Johansson at the left post on the power play to make it 2-0.

Ottawa then went on a 5-on-3 power play as the Wild were whistled for two minor penalties 24 seconds apart. Six seconds after the first penalty expired, a diving Stutzle beat Wallstedt on a rebound.

The Senators tied it early in the third with another power-play goal after a slashing call against the Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov. Cozens fired a wrist shot from the high slot that beat a screened Wallsted over the right shoulder.

The Wild were without defenseman Jonas Brodin and forward Marcus Zuccarello due to injuries. They were also awaiting the debut of defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was acquired in a trade with Vancouver on Friday night.

Up next

Senators: At Winnipeg on Monday.

Wild: Host Boston on Sunday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

