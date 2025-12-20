Jets take losing streak into matchup with the Mammoth

Winnipeg Jets (15-17-2, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (17-17-3, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 7…

Winnipeg Jets (15-17-2, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (17-17-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets, on a three-game losing streak, play the Utah Mammoth.

Utah is 17-17-3 overall with a 5-4-0 record in Central Division games. The Mammoth have allowed 108 goals while scoring 112 for a +4 scoring differential.

Winnipeg is 4-6-0 against the Central Division and 15-17-2 overall. The Jets rank ninth in league play with 138 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Mammoth won the previous matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has scored 12 goals with 19 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 15 goals and 26 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Jets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

