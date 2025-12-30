Jets take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Winnipeg Jets (15-18-4, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-14-3, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Winnipeg Jets (15-18-4, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-14-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets look to stop their six-game slide with a win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has a 23-14-3 record overall and a 13-7-1 record in home games. The Red Wings are 20-3-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Winnipeg has a 15-18-4 record overall and a 7-10-2 record on the road. The Jets have gone 14-6-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals with 31 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 18 goals and 27 assists for the Jets. Morgan Barron has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Jets: 1-6-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.