Jets beat Sabres 4-1, Comrie makes 34 saves

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Eric Comrie made 34 saves, Kyle Connor scored his team-leading 15th goal and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night to avenge a road loss to start the week.

Buffalo beat Winnipeg 5-1 at home on Monday night.

Cole Koepke added his first goal with the Jets to go along with an assist after signing in free agency over the summer. Tanner Pearson and Gabriel Vilardi, with an empty-netter, also scored.

Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 19 shots. The Sabres played the second game of six-game trip that they opened with a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The Jets didn’t get their first shot on goal until 4:03 of the first period, but turned up the pressure quickly when Connor used his own rebound to beat Luukkonen at 4:24. It moved the winger out of a tie with Mark Scheifele for the team lead.

Zucker’s goal came during Buffalo’s second power play of the first when he put the puck past Comrie off his own rebound with 5:16 left in the first.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, DEVILS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, Akira Schmid got a shutout against his former team, and Vegas beat New Jersey.

Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev also scored and Jack Eichel had two assists for Vegas, which has won three straight after a four-game skid (0-2-2). Schmid, who spent three seasons with New Jersey before being traded to Vegas on June 29, 2024, finished with 24 saves to get his third career shutout — second this season.

Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves for the Devils, who were shut out for the second straight game and finished a winless four-game homestand (0-4-0). New Jersey lost 3-0 to Dallas on Wednesday night.

STARS 4, SHARKS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and Dallas scored three times in the third period to beat San Jose.

Jason Robertson, Sam Steel and Miro Heiskanen also scored and Wyatt Johnston had two assists for Dallas, which won its second straight and extended its point streak to nine games (7-0-2). Jake Oettinger finished with 16 saves.

Colin Graf scored for San Jose, which lost its second straight. Yaroslav Askarov had 20 saves.

Steel put the Stars ahead 2-1 with 9:04 remaining as he pushed in the rebound of his own shot. Askarov made the stop on his initial attempt from the right circle, but the puck was loose on the left side. As the goalie tried to gather it, Steel rushed in and knocked it through Askarov’s pads.

MAMMOTH 4, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kevin Stenlund had a goal and an assist in the third period, and Utah beat Vancouver for its second straight win.

Mikhail Sergachev, Nick Schmaltz and John Marino also scored for the Mammoth. Karel Vejmelka stopped 31 shots two nights after getting his first shutout of the season in a 7-0 win at Anaheim.

Arshdeep Bains scored for the NHL-worst Canucks, who have lost four straight (0-3-1). Kevin Lankinen had 14 saves.

Bains spoiled Vejmelka’s bid for consecutive shutouts at 4:17 of the third period, tipping Aatu Raty’s shot high over the goalie’s shoulder for his first goal of the season to pull Vancouver to 2-1.

DUCKS 4, CAPITALS 3, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry and Mason McTavish scored in the shootout, and Anaheim snapped Washington’s six-game winning streak.

Beckett Sennecke took the NHL’s rookie scoring lead with a goal and an assist for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, who rebounded from a 7-0 loss to Utah on Wednesday with a much-improved effort. Cutter Gauthier scored his 16th goal and Ross Johnston had a goal and an assist for Anaheim.

Logan Thompson made 34 saves in a standout performance for the Caps, who took a point from every stop on their three-game California road swing despite losing for only the second time in 11 games. Tom Wilson, Ethen Frank and Aliaksei Protas scored in regulation for the Caps, and Anthony Beauvillier tallied in the shootout.

Ville Husso made 18 saves and gloved Frank’s shootout try to end it.

