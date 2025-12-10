Jesse Lingard scores in final game but FC Seoul held to a draw in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jesse Lingard scored in his final game for FC Seoul on Wednesday, but the former…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jesse Lingard scored in his final game for FC Seoul on Wednesday, but the former England and Manchester United star had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Melbourne City in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Lingard signed with the South Korean team in Feb. 2024 and confirmed last week that he would not be extending his contract. The 32-year-old opened the scoring at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the 31st minute, finishing well from a Choi Jun cross.

Takeshi Kanamori earned a point for the Australian visitor with a fierce shot from the edge of the area in the 74th minute.

“It’s been a fantastic two years,” Lingard, captain for his final game, said. “I want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone once again.”

The ex-Nottingham Forest and West Ham United star, who made 32 appearances for England, is now a free agent but would not be drawn on his next move.

“I need a break after a long season. I will spend Christmas with my family,” he said. “The next chapter, who knows, really.”

After six of the eight group games played, Melbourne City and Seoul are fourth and fifth in the Eastern Zone, the 24-team tournament split into two groups of 12 based on geographic lines. The top eight from each advance into the Round of 16.

Elsewhere, Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan defeated Shanghai Shenhua 1-0 to move into third.

