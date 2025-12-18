Jesper Bratt notches game-winner in shootout as Devils top Golden Knights in Vegas, 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored the winning goal in a shootout and the New Jersey Devils defeated the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored the winning goal in a shootout and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1, on Tuesday night.

Pavel Dorofeyev, Mark Stone and Mitch Marner missed opportunities in the shootout for Vegas. Marner’s attempt appeared to go in, but it was deemed a no-goal because the puck went off his skate after the initial shot.

Connor Brown scored in regulation for New Jersey. Jake Allen made 37 saves.

Dorofeyev scored for Vegas, and Carter Hart made 32 saves.

Vegas went to overtime for the 14th time in its 32 games.

BLUES 1, JETS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored and Joel Hofer made 24 saves to lift the St. Louis Blues to a win over the stumbling Winnipeg Jets.

Hofer earned his third shutout of the season and the fifth in his career in the first meeting between the Blues and Jets since Winnipeg beat St. Louis in double overtime on May 4 in game seven of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg, which has lost five of its last six contests.

Faulk scored his eighth goal of the season on a feed from Robert Thomas with 6:43 remaining in the second period to give St. Louis the lead.

HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored two goals and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators.

Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist, Seth Jarvis also scored and Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves for the Hurricanes, who have won five straight, equaling a season high.

Filip Forsberg scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for Nashville, losers of two of three.

Andrei Svechnikov had a pair of assists for the Hurricanes. Carolina completed the sweep of the two-game series against Nashville. The Hurricanes are now 6-1-1 against Central Division opponents this season.

MAMMOTH 4, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist as the Utah Mammoth pulled away from the Atlantic Division-leading Detroit Red Wings.

Dylan Guenther scored his sixth goal in the last six games, while Jack McBain and Kevin Stenlund also scored for Utah. Nick Schmaltz had his 300th career assist on Keller’s goal.

Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves as the Mammoth won for the third time in their last four games.

PANTHERS 3, KINGS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 10 seconds into the third period, Brad Marchand had two assists and the Florida Panthers beat the Los Angeles Kings to sweep the two-game season series.

Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida, which has won six of its last seven games. Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves for the Panthers, including a breakaway stop against the Kings’ Trevor Moore with just under five minutes left to preserve a one-goal lead.

Joel Armia and Kevin Fiala had the goals for Los Angeles, which fell to 0-2-2 in its last four contests. The four-game winless streak matches a season-long slide for the Kings, who were 0-2-2 from Oct. 11 through Oct. 18 as well.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.