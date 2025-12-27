Jenner nets shootout winner as Charge defeat PWHL-leading Fleet 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brianne Jenner scored in the eighth round of the shootout as the Ottawa Charge defeated the…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brianne Jenner scored in the eighth round of the shootout as the Ottawa Charge defeated the Boston Fleet 3-2 on Saturday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Gwyneth Philips made 34 saves in regulation and overtime for Ottawa, and stopped six shooters in the shootout.

Aerin Frankel made 30 saves for Boston but was beat on back-to-back attempts by Jenner in the shootout.

The goaltenders are former teammates at Northeastern and will be counted on to lead the U.S. women’s team at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The Fleet (6-0-1-1) sit atop the standings and came into the game having surrendered just eight goals, while Ottawa (1-3-0-5) sits seventh.

Trailing 2-1, Ottawa took advantage of a turnover in the defensive zone. Fanuza Kadisova drove to the net and slid a puck five-hole that trickled across the goal line with 2:58 remaining regulation, sending the sold-out crowd to their feet.

The Fleet tied the game 1-all midway through the second when Olivia Mobley was able to jump on a Susanna Tapani rebound that was just out of reach from Philips in front.

Boston took a 2-1 lead with 18.6 seconds remaining in the period.

After Philips made a save on a Megan Keller slapshot, Boston regained control and Haley Winn wristed a shot beating Philips glove side.

Despite being outshot 15-8, the Charge held a 1-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes.

Stephanie Markowski picked up her first goal of the season burying a Gabbie Hughes pass off a solid Ottawa rush.

The game marked Ottawa’s first at home in 25 days after playing five straight on the road.

Charge: Ottawa hosts Minnesota Frost next Saturday.

Fleet: Boston hosts the Vancouver Goldeneyes next Saturday.

