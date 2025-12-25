Jazz take on the Pistons on 4-game slide

Detroit Pistons (24-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (10-19, 12th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Detroit Pistons (24-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (10-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah aims to break its four-game slide when the Jazz take on Detroit.

The Jazz are 7-10 on their home court. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 33.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 7.1.

The Pistons have gone 11-4 away from home. Detroit ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 32.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 6.7.

The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 15.4 per game the Jazz give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last meeting 114-103 on Nov. 6. Cade Cunningham scored 31 points to help lead the Pistons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 23.9 points and 6.8 assists for the Jazz. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

Duren is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Tobias Harris is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 124.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 131.4 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 118.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (injury management), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (rest).

Pistons: Ronald Holland II: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

