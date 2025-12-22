Japan’s Takumi Minamino has torn ACL playing for Monaco and likely to miss World Cup

MONACO (AP) — Japan midfielder Takumi Minamino has torn the ACL in his left knee while playing for Monaco and…

MONACO (AP) — Japan midfielder Takumi Minamino has torn the ACL in his left knee while playing for Monaco and will almost certainly miss the World Cup.

Minamino was injured in a French Cup game on Sunday against Auxerre and “medical examinations revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament,” Monaco posted on social media on Monday.

Players typically need up to nine months to return from an ACL injury.

Japan opens its World Cup group on June 14 against the Netherlands in the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium at Arlington, Texas. Japan also plays Tunisia and a European playoff winner which could be Poland or Ukraine.

Minamino, who turns 31 next month, scored four goals as Japan was among the first teams to qualify for the 2026 tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The former Liverpool and Salzburg player has made 73 appearances for Japan, including three at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and scored 26 goals.

Minamino also will miss the rest of Monaco’s Champions League program in January at Real Madrid and hosting Juventus. Monaco is 19th in the 36-team standings after six rounds.

Monaco is ninth in the French league.

