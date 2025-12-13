Terrier’s spectacular backheel sets up Leverkusen’s derby win over Cologne

BERLIN (AP) — Martin Terrier scored a contender for goal of the season as Bayer Leverkusen defeated local rival Cologne…

BERLIN (AP) — Martin Terrier scored a contender for goal of the season as Bayer Leverkusen defeated local rival Cologne 2-0 in their 73rd Bundesliga derby on Saturday.

Arthur’s cross from the right was behind Terrier, but the French forward dropped down and looped the ball in over Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe with the back of his heel to break the deadlock in the 66th minute.

Robert Andrich headed in from Aleix Garcia’s corner six minutes later to seal the win.

Leverkusen was without key players Patrik Schick and Álex Grimaldo but still boasted enough talent to create the greater chances against the visitors, who had injury-enforced absences of their own.

The win kept Leverkusen in fourth place, the last for Champions League qualification.

Fans protest

Many fans missed the derby because of protests against police security measures that they felt went too far.

Much of the visitors’ block was empty for the game because around 500-600 Cologne fans decided to leave the stadium before kickoff. Supporter group Fanhilfe Köln alleged that police had conducted strip searches on traveling supporters.

Despite the rivalry between the clubs, Leverkusen ultras also left the stadium in solidarity with the Cologne fans.

Frankfurt digs deep

Ritsu Doan scored for Eintracht Frankfurt to end its four-game winless run across all competitions with a 1-0 win over Augsburg.

The Japan forward took the ball past two Augsburg defenders and unleashed his shot before he was closed down by two more. The deflection from a retreating defender took the ball beyond Finn Dahmen in the Augsburg goal in the 68th minute, setting off relief-tinged celebrations around the stadium.

Noahkai Banks briefly spoiled the mood when he equalized late, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check. It was the second goal that was ruled out for offside for the visitors in the game.

Frankfurt lost narrowly at Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, after it was routed 6-0 at home by Leipzig in its previous game.

“The lads tried with all they had left in the tank,” Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller said of his team’s busy schedule. “They were lacking that bit of freshness. It’s been a grueling six months.”

St. Pauli finally wins

St. Pauli overcame a harsh sending off to end its 10-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over relegation rival Heidenheim.

Pauli had Eric Smith sent off before the break when referee Sören Storks penalized him for a foul on Marvin Pieringer as the last defender, though TV replays showed the Heidenheim forward made the most of light contact and threw himself to the ground. There was no VAR intervention.

Martijn Kaars had already put Pauli ahead, and he stunned the visitors by scoring the second against the run of play early the second half.

Pieringer pulled one back later, but Pauli held on for its third league win of the season.

Wolfsburg’s revival under interim coach Daniel Bauer continued with a 3-1 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach. It stretched the team’s unbeaten run to three games.

Hoffenheim defeated promoted Hamburger SV 4-1 for its fourth straight home win.

