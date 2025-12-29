Jamal Shead scores 19 as Raptors overcome 21-point deficit to beat Magic 107-106

TORONTO (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 19 points, Brandon Ingram added 17 and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 21-point, second-quarter…

TORONTO (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 19 points, Brandon Ingram added 17 and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 21-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Orlando Magic 107-106 on Monday night.

Gradey Dick scored 15 points and Scottie Barnes had 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Raptors rallied for the second straight day. Toronto beat Golden State in overtime on Sunday.

Orlando’s Anthony Black scored 16 of his 27 points in the third quarter. Paolo Banchero had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double but the Magic couldn’t win back-to-back games for the first time in almost a month.

Toronto fell behind by 21 points in the second and trailed by 10 after three before battling back in the fourth. The Raptors used 13-0 run to take a 105-102 lead with 3:26 remaining.

Banchero had a chance to win it for Orlando but couldn’t connect on a step-back 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 13 points, and Ochai Agbaji and Ja’Kobe Walter each had 10 for Toronto.

Banchero made nine of 19 shot attempts in his second triple-double of the season, including three of four from 3-point range.

Desmond Bane scored 18 points and Tyus Jones had 10 for Orlando. The Magic, who beat Denver on Saturday, haven’t won consecutive games since a three-game winning streak from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.

Center Mo Bamba made his Raptors debut after signing with the team earlier Monday. He had one block but did not score.

Toronto center Jakob Poeltl (lower back) sat for the sixth time in seven games. Before the game, the Raptors said Poeltl will not play for at least the next week.

Raptors forward RJ Barrett was rested on the second night of a back-to-back. Barrett (right knee) returned from a 15-game absence Sunday.

