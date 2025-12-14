Jakub Dobes stops 27 shots in the Canadiens’ 4-1 victory over the Oilers

MONTREAL (AP) — Jakub Dobes stopped 27 shots and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Sunday night,…

MONTREAL (AP) — Jakub Dobes stopped 27 shots and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Sunday night, preventing Leon Draisaitl from reaching 1,000 points.

Ivan Demidov, Joe Veleno, Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier scored for Montreal. The Canadiens rebounded after squandering a 3-0 lead to the New York Rangers in a 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night.

Dobes played his first game since the Canadiens lost 6-1 to Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, sparking the call-up of up-and-coming netminder Jacob Fowler, who started the two previous games.

Zach Hyman scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 23 shots for Edmonton.

Draisaitl remained at 999 points through 823 games after picking up three assists in a 6-3 victory Saturday night in Toronto to open a five-game trip.

