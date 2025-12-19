Ivory Coast striker Sébastien Haller ruled out of Africa Cup due to injury

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Sébastien Haller, who led host nation Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations title in…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Sébastien Haller, who led host nation Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations title in the last edition, has been ruled out of the tournament starting on Sunday because of injury.

The Ivorian Federation of Football said on social media on Friday that Haller will miss the event in Morocco because of an injury sustained while playing for Dutch team Utrecht. Haller reportedly injured his hamstring in a match against NAC Breda last Sunday.

He was to be replaced in the Ivorian squad by Aston Villa player Evann Guessand.

Haller missed the start of the 2023 Africa Cup because of an ankle injury but he returned to score winning goals against Congo in the semifinals and Nigeria in the final as the host team completed a remarkable turnaround after near elimination.

Haller became the team’s hero one year after returning from cancer treatment.

Ivory Coast begins its title defense on Wednesday against Mozambique. Host Morocco plays the opening match against Comoros in Rabat on Sunday.

