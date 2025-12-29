Islanders try to stop road losing streak, face the Blackhawks

New York Islanders (21-14-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-6, in the Central Division) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

New York Islanders (21-14-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-6, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will aim to break a four-game road slide when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago is 14-18-6 overall and 7-8-3 at home. The Blackhawks have gone 7-7-4 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

New York has a 9-7-2 record on the road and a 21-14-4 record overall. The Islanders have a 15-1-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has nine goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has five goals over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 20 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

