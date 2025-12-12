Islanders host the Lightning after Lee’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (18-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (18-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Anders Lee’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Islanders’ 5-2 win.

New York has gone 9-6-2 at home and 18-11-3 overall. The Islanders have a +seven scoring differential, with 95 total goals scored and 88 conceded.

Tampa Bay is 18-11-2 overall and 10-4-2 in road games. The Lightning are 8-2-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has eight goals and 14 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has 18 goals and 13 assists for the Lightning. Darren Raddysh has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.