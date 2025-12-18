Islanders host the Canucks, look to continue home win streak

Vancouver Canucks (13-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-12-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Friday,…

Vancouver Canucks (13-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-12-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Vancouver Canucks trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

New York is 19-12-3 overall and 10-6-2 at home. The Islanders have conceded 93 goals while scoring 99 for a +6 scoring differential.

Vancouver has gone 9-7-2 on the road and 13-17-3 overall. The Canucks have an 11-3-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has scored nine goals with 17 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Filip Hronek has two goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Evander Kane has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

