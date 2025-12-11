Islanders’ Horvat leaves game with lower body injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Islanders leading scorer Bo Horvat suffered a lower-body injury about seven minutes into the second period…

NEW YORK (AP) — Islanders leading scorer Bo Horvat suffered a lower-body injury about seven minutes into the second period in Thursday’s game against Anaheim and did not return to the contest.

Horvat became tangled with Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson at 6:52, limped off ice and immediately went down the tunnel leading to the Islanders locker room.

Horvat, who has 19 goals and 31 points, seemed to have difficulty putting weight on his left foot after his ankle bent awkwardly and twisted as he was falling to the ice.

After the game, Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Horvat was day to day.

The 30-year-old center hasn’t missed a game this season. He played 81 games each of the past two seasons, scoring 28 goals last season and 33 goals in 2023-24.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.