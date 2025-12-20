Isak injures ankle in act of scoring for Liverpool in win at Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Alexander Isak was helped off the field with an apparent left ankle injury sustained in the act…

LONDON (AP) — Alexander Isak was helped off the field with an apparent left ankle injury sustained in the act of scoring for Liverpool, just 11 minutes after coming on as a halftime substitute in the 2-1 victory at Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

As British soccer’s record signing swept in a left-foot finish to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute, Micky van de Ven slid in with a challenge that connected with the Sweden striker’s ankle.

Isak didn’t even celebrate the goal and, after receiving treatment, was carried off the field with the help of Liverpool’s medical staff.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said it was too early to determine the severity of the injury.

“Let’s hope he is back with us soon,” Slot said. “Difficult to say to you now.”

Van de Ven wasn’t punished for the foul. Tottenham was already down to 10 men after Xavi Simons was handed a straight red card in the 33rd for a studs-up tackle on fellow Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk and ended the match with nine men after Cristian Romero’s stoppage-time sending-off.

