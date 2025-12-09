Inter Milan suffers early injuries in Champions League clash with Liverpool

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan was forced into two changes in the opening half hour of its Champions League match…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan was forced into two changes in the opening half hour of its Champions League match against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu hobbled off in the 11th minute with an apparent right thigh issue and he was replaced by Piotr Zieliński.

Less than 20 minutes later veteran defender Francesco Acerbi hurt his leg while attempting to tackle Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike.

Acerbi also limped off and was substituted by Yann Bisseck.

Çalhanoğlu has started most of Inter’s matches this season, while Acerbi has also been a regular in Serie A.

