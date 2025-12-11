Inter Miami extends defender Ian Fray’s contract through 2028-29 season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — MLS champion Inter Miami’s roster for next season continued taking shape Thursday, when it announced…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — MLS champion Inter Miami’s roster for next season continued taking shape Thursday, when it announced the signing of defender Ian Fray to an extension that runs through the 2028-29 season.

Fray had one goal and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season for Inter Miami. He missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons with injuries.

“To continue this journey here feels amazing, this club has put so much trust in me for the last five years I’ve been here,” Fray said. “Going through injuries, they kept their trust in me to sign a new contract and now we’ve won the MLS Cup, so I’m excited for next year.”

Inter Miami declined contract options on Fafa Picault and William Yarbrough, has let Ryan Sailor’s deal expire and has seen the loan of Marcelo Weigandt to the club expire as well.

It continues talking to longtime Lionel Messi teammate Luis Suárez about a new deal and has interest in bringing back four other players whose loans to the club have expired — Allen Obando, Rocco Rios Novo, Baltasar Rodriguez and playoff breakout star Tadeo Allende.

