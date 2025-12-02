Infielder Scott Kingery and Chicago Cubs agree to minor league deal

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Scott Kingery and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a minor league contract announced Tuesday that includes…

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Scott Kingery and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a minor league contract announced Tuesday that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

Kingery, 31, appeared in 19 games with the Los Angeles Angels last season. He hit .148 (4 for 27) and scored three runs.

Kingery had his best season with Philadelphia in 2019, batting .258 with 19 homers and 55 RBIs in 126 games. He is a .227 hitter with 30 homers and 96 RBIs in 344 games over six seasons.

