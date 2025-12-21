Indiana takes on Boston, aims to end 4-game skid

Indiana Pacers (6-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Monday, 7:30…

Indiana Pacers (6-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup against Boston after losing four straight games.

The Celtics have gone 13-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is the leader in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 110.5 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Pacers are 4-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is the worst team in the NBA recording just 23.5 assists per game led by Andrew Nembhard averaging 6.4.

The Celtics average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 43.1% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.7% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and four assists for the Pacers. Johnny Furphy is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 119.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Ron Harper Jr.: day to day (knee), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Jaylen Brown: day to day (illness).

Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ben Sheppard: day to day (calf), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.