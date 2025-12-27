Indiana faces Miami, seeks to halt 7-game slide

Indiana Pacers (6-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Saturday, 8…

Indiana Pacers (6-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to end its seven-game losing streak with a victory against Miami.

The Heat are 10-10 in conference matchups. Miami scores 119.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Pacers are 4-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 3-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Heat average 119.5 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 118.4 the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Heat allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is averaging 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 2-8, averaging 109.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 108.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (back), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe).

Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ben Sheppard: day to day (calf), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (concussion), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

