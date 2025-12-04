Indiana faces Chicago on 10-game road skid

Indiana Pacers (4-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 8…

Indiana Pacers (4-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will attempt to stop its 10-game road losing streak when the Pacers play Chicago.

The Bulls are 6-9 against conference opponents. Chicago is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers are 1-5 against opponents in the Central Division. Indiana is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording only 23.4 assists per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 4.2.

The Bulls average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Pacers give up. The Bulls average 110.6 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 122.7 the Bulls allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 103-101 on Nov. 30, with Siakam scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 24 points, seven rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Pacers. Ben Sheppard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 119.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Jalen Smith: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (wrist), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Coby White: out (calf), Tre Jones: out (ankle), Kevin Huerter: out (hamstring), Isaac Okoro: out (lumbar).

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: out (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.