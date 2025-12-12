Hyman has 3 goals, McDavid gets 4 assists as Oilers beat Red Wings 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored three goals and Connor McDavid had four assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored three goals and Connor McDavid had four assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday night.

Mattias Ekholm also scored and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers, who have won three of their last four games. Stuart Skinner stopped 27 shots.

Simon Edvinsson scored for the Red Wings, who snapped a three-game win streak. Cam Talbot had 25 saves.

Hyman opened the scoring on a power play with 5:35 left in the first period, redirecting McDavid’s pass past Talbot.

Ekholm made it 2-0 at 2:46 of the second with a one-timer from the slot off a feed from McDavid.

Edvinsson got Detroit on the board with a sliding deflection past Skinner at 5:41.

Edmonton took a 3-1 lead with 2:12 remaining in the second as McDavid made a highlight reel no-look backhand pass through his legs in front to Hyman, who scored his second of the game.

Hyman added his hat trick goal and fifth of the season into an empty net with 1:17 remaining.

McDavid got his fifth multi-point game in his last six and he has 12 points in his last four games. Since the beginning of November, McDavid has 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 19 games.

Up next

Red Wings: At Chicago on Saturday night to finish a six-game trip.

Oilers: At Toronto on Saturday night to open a five-game trip.

