Hurricanes scored 3 goals in the third period to beat the Blue Jackets 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eric Robinson ended a 10-game stretch without a goal by breaking a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook had Carolina’s other goals and Andrei Svechnikov supplied two assists. Brandon Bussi made 23 saves to improve his record to 9-1-0 for the Hurricanes, who wrapped up a 4-3-0 homestand. Bussi is the only Carolina goalie to win a game since Nov. 17.

Dmitri Voronkov scored on a first-period power play for the Blue Jackets, who’ve lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time in more than a month. Jet Greaves stopped 27 shots, but Columbus has been outscored 45-28 in the third periods of games this season.

Voronkov scored with 7:21 remaining in the opening period on just the second Columbus shot of the game.

Jarvis responded at 9:42 of the second period for his team-leading 17th goal. It was his sixth goal during the homestand.

Robinson took a pass from Taylor Hall and delivered his first goal since Nov. 15, coming against one of his former teams. Staal tacked on a power-play goal with 6:22 left. Martinook’s goal with 1:15 to play was an empty-net, short-handed tally.

The Hurricanes celebrated the 20th anniversary season of the franchise’s only Stanley Cup championship with an on-ice pregame ceremony that included Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, who was captain of the title team.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Host Ottawa on Thursday to begin a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Visit Washington on Thursday night.

This story has been updated to correct the losing team to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first paragraph. A previous version stated it was the Buffalo Sabres.

