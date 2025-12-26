Hurricanes play the Red Wings on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (22-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Detroit Red Wings (22-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -210, Red Wings +173; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes play the Detroit Red Wings after losing three straight games.

Carolina has a 22-11-3 record overall and an 11-6-1 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have a 19-2-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Detroit has a 22-13-3 record overall and a 10-6-2 record in road games. The Red Wings have a 10-2-1 record in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 13 goals with 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 20 goals and 16 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

