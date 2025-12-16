Hurricanes bring win streak into matchup against the Predators

Carolina Hurricanes (21-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (13-15-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (21-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (13-15-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators trying to prolong a four-game win streak.

Nashville has an 8-8-2 record at home and a 13-15-4 record overall. The Predators rank ninth in the league with 130 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Carolina has a 21-9-2 record overall and a 10-4-1 record in road games. The Hurricanes are 18-1-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 6-3. Jackson Blake scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored 10 goals with 16 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and 21 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored seven goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

