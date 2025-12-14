Hurricanes bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (20-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5…

Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (20-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -234, Flyers +191; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes come into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as winners of three straight games.

Carolina has a 20-9-2 record overall and a 7-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have gone 11-3-2 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Philadelphia is 16-9-5 overall and 5-1-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have a 14-0-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and 21 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 12 goals and 18 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored three goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

