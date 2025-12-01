Houston faces Utah on 3-game win streak

Houston Rockets (13-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (6-13, 11th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Houston Rockets (13-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (6-13, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -12.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Utah.

The Jazz are 3-10 in Western Conference games. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 7.1.

The Rockets are 6-3 in Western Conference play. Houston is fourth in the league scoring 121.6 points per game while shooting 48.2%.

The Jazz are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Rockets average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 15.3 per game the Jazz give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 129-101 in the last matchup on Nov. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is averaging 27.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Rockets. Aaron Holiday is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 122.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 32.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.1 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 119.4 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Love: out (rest).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle), Tari Eason: out (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

