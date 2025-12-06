Hofer makes 41 saves, Neighbours scores twice in Blues’ 2-1 win over the Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joel Hofer made 41 saves, Jake Neighbours scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joel Hofer made 41 saves, Jake Neighbours scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday night.

Fabian Zetterlund scored, and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves for Ottawa. The Senators have lost four of five games.

The Blues also beat the Senators 4-3 on Nov. 28 in St. Louis.

Neighbours opened scoring with 2:34 left in the second, batting the puck in a few seconds after a St. Louis power play expired.

Neighbours made it 2-0 12 seconds into the third, tapping in a pass from Pavel Buchnevich.

On Ottawa’s seventh power play of the game, Zetterlund cut it to 2-1 with 4:21 to go on a one-timer.

Hofer stopped Tim Stutzle on a close-in chance with nine seconds left.

Up next

Blues: At Montreal on Sunday night.

Senators: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

