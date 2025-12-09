Hildeby’s 29 saves and first NHL shutout lift Maple Leafs to 2-0 win over Lightning.

TORONTO (AP) — Dennis Hildeby made 29 saves for the first shutout of his NHL career as the Toronto Maple…

TORONTO (AP) — Dennis Hildeby made 29 saves for the first shutout of his NHL career as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 on Monday night.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews, into the empty net, scored for Toronto, which improved to 4-0-1 over its last five games.

Jonas Johansson stopped 22 shots for Tampa Bay. The Lightning have dropped four straight after winning seven in a row.

Hildeby, who started the season as the Maple Leafs’ No. 4 goaltending option, got another start with both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll on injured reserve.

The Lightning had center Brayden Point and winger Nikita Kucherov back in the lineup from injury absences, but were minus No. 1 goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Point missed seven games with an undisclosed injury, while Kucherov sat out Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay has now been shut out in consecutive games for the first time since November 2023.

KINGS 4, MAMMOTH 2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Armia scored twice, Adrian Kempe had a goal and assist, and Los Angeles beat Utah.

Anze Kopitar also scored and Kevin Fiala had two assists to help the Kings get their third win in five games. Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Guenther also scored scored for the Mammoth in their sixth loss in eight games. Karel Vejmelka finished with 23 saves.

Kempe got the Kings on the scoreboard 7:50 into game as he got a pass from Fiala skated in on Vejmelka and put a backhander past the goalie for his 10th goal of the season.

FLAMES 7, SABRES 4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and an assist, and linemate Nazem Kadri added a goal and two assists to lead the surging Calgary over Buffalo.

Rasmus Andersson, Jonathan Huberdeau, Yan Kuznetsov and Mikael Backlund, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (12-15-4). The Flames improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

Tage Thompson, Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres (11-14-4). Buffalo has been outscored 16-7 while going 0-3 to begin a six-game trip.

Dustin Wolf made 25 saves to win his third straight start after watching backup Devin Cooley start three consecutive games. Wolf improved to 9-12-2.

Sabres starter Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen, pulled by coach Lindy Ruff after giving up five goals on 22 shots through two periods, took the loss to fall to 4-5-1. Alex Lyon made four stops in relief.

Twice in a furious final seven minutes of the second period, the Sabres pulled within one only for the Flames to answer less than a minute later. Power’s goal at 13:43 made it 3-2, but Kadri scored 31 seconds later. Dahlin’s goal made it 4-3 at 16:32, then Kuznetsov scored 55 seconds later.

Thompson trimmed Buffalo’s deficit to 2-1 at 4:24 of the second. But that momentum was short-lived as consecutive penalties to Beck Malenstyn and Jordan Greenway resulted in a brief two-man advantage, leading to Huberdeau’s power-play goal at 7:05 that restored Calgary’s two-goal cushion.

RED WINGS 4, CANUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — John Gibson made 39 saves for his first NHL shutout in nearly three years, and Detroit beat Vancouver.

James van Riemsdyk, Andrew Copp, Nate Danielson and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings (16-11-3), who moved from just outside the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture into first place in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit is 3-0-1 since an 0-3-1 slide.

The 32-year-old Gibson improved to 7-7-1 this season with his 25th career shutout and first since a 2-0 win for Anaheim over Dallas on Jan. 4, 2023. Four of his shutouts have come against Vancouver.

WILD 4, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and two assists, and Minnesota scored three times in the third period to beat Seattle.

Marcus Johansson, Kirill Kaprizov and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored to help the Wild snap a two-game skid that followed a 12-game point streak (10-0-2). Filip Gustavsson stopped 23 shots to help the Wild snap a two-game skid.

Jordan Eberle scored and Philipp Grubauer finished with 25 saves as the Kraken lost their sixth straight — fifth straight in regulation.

Johansson gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 8:12 of the third period, deflecting Eriksson Ek’s centering pass past Grubauer.

Tye Kartye appeared to get the tying goal minutes shortly after, but it was overturned on review for high sticking on the play.

Kaprizov had an empty-netter for his 18th goal of the season with 1:15 remaining, and Tarasenko added another 24 seconds later to seal the Wild’s win.

