Hero World Challenge Scores

The Associated Press

December 4, 2025, 4:29 PM

Thursday

At Albany

Nassau, Bahamas

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72

First Round

Akshay Bhatia 33-33—66
Wyndham Clark 33-33—66
Scottie Scheffler 32-34—66
J.J. Spaun 32-34—66
Sepp Straka 34-32—66
Keegan Bradley 34-33—67
Corey Conners 37-30—67
Hideki Matsuyama 34-34—68
Andrew Novak 32-36—68
Justin Rose 38-30—68
Alex Noren 33-36—69
Harris English 32-38—70
Cameron Young 35-35—70
Sam Burns 37-34—71
Billy Horschel 34-37—71
Aaron Rai 35-36—71
Brian Harman 35-37—72
Jordan Spieth 34-38—72
Robert MacIntyre 33-40—73
Chris Gotterup 34-40—74

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

