Hero World Challenge Scores

Thursday
At Albany
Nassau, Bahamas
Purse: $5 million
Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72
First Round
|Akshay Bhatia
|33-33—66
|Wyndham Clark
|33-33—66
|Scottie Scheffler
|32-34—66
|J.J. Spaun
|32-34—66
|Sepp Straka
|34-32—66
|Keegan Bradley
|34-33—67
|Corey Conners
|37-30—67
|Hideki Matsuyama
|34-34—68
|Andrew Novak
|32-36—68
|Justin Rose
|38-30—68
|Alex Noren
|33-36—69
|Harris English
|32-38—70
|Cameron Young
|35-35—70
|Sam Burns
|37-34—71
|Billy Horschel
|34-37—71
|Aaron Rai
|35-36—71
|Brian Harman
|35-37—72
|Jordan Spieth
|34-38—72
|Robert MacIntyre
|33-40—73
|Chris Gotterup
|34-40—74
