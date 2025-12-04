Hero World Challenge Scores

Thursday At Albany Nassau, Bahamas Purse: $5 million Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72 First Round Akshay Bhatia 33-33—66 Wyndham Clark 33-33—66…

Thursday

At Albany

Nassau, Bahamas

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72

First Round

Akshay Bhatia 33-33—66 Wyndham Clark 33-33—66 Scottie Scheffler 32-34—66 J.J. Spaun 32-34—66 Sepp Straka 34-32—66 Keegan Bradley 34-33—67 Corey Conners 37-30—67 Hideki Matsuyama 34-34—68 Andrew Novak 32-36—68 Justin Rose 38-30—68 Alex Noren 33-36—69 Harris English 32-38—70 Cameron Young 35-35—70 Sam Burns 37-34—71 Billy Horschel 34-37—71 Aaron Rai 35-36—71 Brian Harman 35-37—72 Jordan Spieth 34-38—72 Robert MacIntyre 33-40—73 Chris Gotterup 34-40—74

