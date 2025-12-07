Hero World Challenge Scores

Sunday At Albany Nassau, Bahamas Purse: $5 million Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won on first playoff hole) x-Hideki…

Sunday

At Albany

Nassau, Bahamas

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Hideki Matsuyama, $1,000,000 68-66-68-64—266 Alex Noren, $450,000 69-66-67-64—266 Sepp Straka, $300,000 66-69-64-68—267 Scottie Scheffler, $237,500 66-69-65-68—268 J.J. Spaun, $237,500 66-68-69-65—268 Justin Rose, $220,000 68-68-68-66—270 Corey Conners, $215,000 67-70-69-65—271 Wyndham Clark, $207,500 66-68-69-70—273 Harris English, $207,500 70-67-69-67—273 Cameron Young, $200,000 70-64-70-70—274 Sam Burns, $195,000 71-70-65-70—276 Robert MacIntyre, $190,000 73-67-69-68—277 Keegan Bradley, $185,000 67-72-69-70—278 Akshay Bhatia, $180,000 66-68-74-71—279 Billy Horschel, $175,000 71-68-69-73—281 Brian Harman, $170,000 72-70-71-69—282 Andrew Novak, $165,000 68-72-73-71—284 Aaron Rai, $160,000 71-71-71-72—285 Chris Gotterup, $152,500 74-73-74-67—288 Jordan Spieth, $152,500 72-73-70-73—288

