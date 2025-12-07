Hero World Challenge Par Scores

Sunday At Albany Nassau, Bahamas Purse: $5 million Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won on first playoff hole) x-Hideki…

Sunday

At Albany

Nassau, Bahamas

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Hideki Matsuyama, $1,000,000 68-66-68-64—266 -22 Alex Noren, $450,000 69-66-67-64—266 -22 Sepp Straka, $300,000 66-69-64-68—267 -21 Scottie Scheffler, $237,500 66-69-65-68—268 -20 J.J. Spaun, $237,500 66-68-69-65—268 -20 Justin Rose, $220,000 68-68-68-66—270 -18 Corey Conners, $215,000 67-70-69-65—271 -17 Wyndham Clark, $207,500 66-68-69-70—273 -15 Harris English, $207,500 70-67-69-67—273 -15 Cameron Young, $200,000 70-64-70-70—274 -14 Sam Burns, $195,000 71-70-65-70—276 -12 Robert MacIntyre, $190,000 73-67-69-68—277 -11 Keegan Bradley, $185,000 67-72-69-70—278 -10 Akshay Bhatia, $180,000 66-68-74-71—279 -9 Billy Horschel, $175,000 71-68-69-73—281 -7 Brian Harman, $170,000 72-70-71-69—282 -6 Andrew Novak, $165,000 68-72-73-71—284 -4 Aaron Rai, $160,000 71-71-71-72—285 -3 Chris Gotterup, $152,500 74-73-74-67—288 E Jordan Spieth, $152,500 72-73-70-73—288 E

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.