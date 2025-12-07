Live Radio
Hero World Challenge Par Scores

The Associated Press

December 7, 2025, 5:45 PM

Sunday

At Albany

Nassau, Bahamas

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Hideki Matsuyama, $1,000,000 68-66-68-64—266 -22
Alex Noren, $450,000 69-66-67-64—266 -22
Sepp Straka, $300,000 66-69-64-68—267 -21
Scottie Scheffler, $237,500 66-69-65-68—268 -20
J.J. Spaun, $237,500 66-68-69-65—268 -20
Justin Rose, $220,000 68-68-68-66—270 -18
Corey Conners, $215,000 67-70-69-65—271 -17
Wyndham Clark, $207,500 66-68-69-70—273 -15
Harris English, $207,500 70-67-69-67—273 -15
Cameron Young, $200,000 70-64-70-70—274 -14
Sam Burns, $195,000 71-70-65-70—276 -12
Robert MacIntyre, $190,000 73-67-69-68—277 -11
Keegan Bradley, $185,000 67-72-69-70—278 -10
Akshay Bhatia, $180,000 66-68-74-71—279 -9
Billy Horschel, $175,000 71-68-69-73—281 -7
Brian Harman, $170,000 72-70-71-69—282 -6
Andrew Novak, $165,000 68-72-73-71—284 -4
Aaron Rai, $160,000 71-71-71-72—285 -3
Chris Gotterup, $152,500 74-73-74-67—288 E
Jordan Spieth, $152,500 72-73-70-73—288 E

