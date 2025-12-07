Hero World Challenge Par Scores

Sunday
At Albany
Nassau, Bahamas
Purse: $5 million
Yardage: 7,449; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Hideki Matsuyama, $1,000,000
|68-66-68-64—266
|-22
|Alex Noren, $450,000
|69-66-67-64—266
|-22
|Sepp Straka, $300,000
|66-69-64-68—267
|-21
|Scottie Scheffler, $237,500
|66-69-65-68—268
|-20
|J.J. Spaun, $237,500
|66-68-69-65—268
|-20
|Justin Rose, $220,000
|68-68-68-66—270
|-18
|Corey Conners, $215,000
|67-70-69-65—271
|-17
|Wyndham Clark, $207,500
|66-68-69-70—273
|-15
|Harris English, $207,500
|70-67-69-67—273
|-15
|Cameron Young, $200,000
|70-64-70-70—274
|-14
|Sam Burns, $195,000
|71-70-65-70—276
|-12
|Robert MacIntyre, $190,000
|73-67-69-68—277
|-11
|Keegan Bradley, $185,000
|67-72-69-70—278
|-10
|Akshay Bhatia, $180,000
|66-68-74-71—279
|-9
|Billy Horschel, $175,000
|71-68-69-73—281
|-7
|Brian Harman, $170,000
|72-70-71-69—282
|-6
|Andrew Novak, $165,000
|68-72-73-71—284
|-4
|Aaron Rai, $160,000
|71-71-71-72—285
|-3
|Chris Gotterup, $152,500
|74-73-74-67—288
|E
|Jordan Spieth, $152,500
|72-73-70-73—288
|E
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.