Hawks take on the Timberwolves on 7-game losing streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (21-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta aims to end its seven-game slide when the Hawks take on Minnesota.

The Hawks are 5-11 in home games. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.1 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Timberwolves are 9-6 in road games. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.9.

The Hawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.7%). The Timberwolves are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.9% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games.

Randle is scoring 22.4 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 33.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 122.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 32.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 46.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (reconditioning), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Jalen Johnson: out (illness), Trae Young: out (quad).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

