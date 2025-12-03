Hart helps lead Golden Knights to 4-3 shootout win over Blackhawks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev and Shea Theodore scored in a shootout Tuesday night to make Golden Knights goalie…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev and Shea Theodore scored in a shootout Tuesday night to make Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart’s anticipated debut a success, giving Vegas a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights entered 1-8 in games decided after regulation.

Braeden Bowman forced overtime for the Golden Knights when he put in his own rebound with 2:28 left in the third period.

Bowman and Ivan Barbashev each had a goal and an assist. Ben Hutton also scored and Theodore had two assists. Hart stopped 27 shots, including six in overtime.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, and Connor Bedard and Oliver Moore also scored. Spencer Knight made 25 saves.

This was Hart’s first NHL appearance in nearly two years, since he played for Philadelphia. He and four other 2018 Canada world junior hockey players were acquitted of sexual assault in July.

The NHL cleared the way for clubs to sign any of the five players, which the Golden Knights did Oct. 24 when they inked Hart to a two-year, $4 million contract.

Hart’s first start Tuesday came before a supportive crowd.

He gave up a goal on the second shot he saw, a drive from Moore above the right circle. In the second period, Hart left his crease to try to clear the puck but instead sent the pass right to Bertuzzi, who scored. Bedard beat Hart with pinpoint shot from the right circle for a 3-2 lead early in the third.

But Hart was especially good in overtime and then stopped three of four attempts in the shootout. He and his new teammates smiled broadly in the hug line, with Hart receiving a long embrace from Jack Eichel.

Up next

Blackhawks: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Golden Knights: At the New Jersey Devils on Friday to open a five-game trip against Eastern Conference teams.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.