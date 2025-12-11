Grizzlies’ Zach Edey likely out at least a month with his latest ankle injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Edey is expected to miss at least a month due to the latest ankle injury…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Edey is expected to miss at least a month due to the latest ankle injury for the Memphis Grizzlies center.

The Grizzlies said Thursday that Edey had been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left ankle. The team said he would be evaluated again in about four weeks after a period of rest and rehabilitation and that a full recovery was expected.

Edey had surgery on his left ankle last June, after he was voted to the All-Rookie first team. He missed the first 13 games of this season while recovering before making his season debut Nov. 15 and playing in the last 11.

Edey is averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds.

The 7-foot-3 Edey was the two-time national player of the year at Purdue. He missed 12 games early in his rookie season because of a sprained left ankle before going on to play in 66 games.

