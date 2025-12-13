Live Radio
Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

December 13, 2025, 4:47 PM

Saturday

At Gold Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Second Round

A.Novak/L.Coughlin 57-68—125
M.Brennan/C.Hull 55-71—126
W.Clark/L.Thompson 55-72—127
C.Conners/B.Henderson 61-67—128
C.Gotterup/J.Kupcho 58-70—128
D.McCarthy/N.Korda 58-70—128
M.Kim/R.Zhang 58-70—128
T.Hoge/A.Yin 60-70—130
J.Day/L.Ko 60-72—132
L.Clanton/L.Woad 63-69—132
J.Knapp/P.Tavatanakit 59-74—133
K.Mitchell/M.Khang 64-69—133
T.Finau/L.Vu 61-72—133
B.Horschel/A.Lee 61-73—134
N.Shipley/M.Stark 62-72—134
B.Cauley/J.Korda 62-74—136

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

