Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

Saturday
At Gold Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Second Round
|A.Novak/L.Coughlin
|57-68—125
|M.Brennan/C.Hull
|55-71—126
|W.Clark/L.Thompson
|55-72—127
|C.Conners/B.Henderson
|61-67—128
|C.Gotterup/J.Kupcho
|58-70—128
|D.McCarthy/N.Korda
|58-70—128
|M.Kim/R.Zhang
|58-70—128
|T.Hoge/A.Yin
|60-70—130
|J.Day/L.Ko
|60-72—132
|L.Clanton/L.Woad
|63-69—132
|J.Knapp/P.Tavatanakit
|59-74—133
|K.Mitchell/M.Khang
|64-69—133
|T.Finau/L.Vu
|61-72—133
|B.Horschel/A.Lee
|61-73—134
|N.Shipley/M.Stark
|62-72—134
|B.Cauley/J.Korda
|62-74—136
