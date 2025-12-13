Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

Saturday At Gold Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Second Round A.Novak/L.Coughlin 57-68—125 M.Brennan/C.Hull 55-71—126 W.Clark/L.Thompson…

A.Novak/L.Coughlin 57-68—125 M.Brennan/C.Hull 55-71—126 W.Clark/L.Thompson 55-72—127 C.Conners/B.Henderson 61-67—128 C.Gotterup/J.Kupcho 58-70—128 D.McCarthy/N.Korda 58-70—128 M.Kim/R.Zhang 58-70—128 T.Hoge/A.Yin 60-70—130 J.Day/L.Ko 60-72—132 L.Clanton/L.Woad 63-69—132 J.Knapp/P.Tavatanakit 59-74—133 K.Mitchell/M.Khang 64-69—133 T.Finau/L.Vu 61-72—133 B.Horschel/A.Lee 61-73—134 N.Shipley/M.Stark 62-72—134 B.Cauley/J.Korda 62-74—136

