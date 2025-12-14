Grant and Sharpe each score 35 points to help the Blazers beat the Warriors 136-131

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe scored 35 points apiece and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe scored 35 points apiece and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 136-131 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Stephen Curry had 48 points for the Warriors. He hit a season-high 12 3-pointers, the NBA-leading 28th time he’s had 10 or more in a game.

In a back-and-fourth final quarter, Toumani Camara’s alley oop dunk from Donovan Clingan tied it or the Blazers at 121, but Curry answered with a 3-pointer and a layup.

Portland went up 127-126 but again Curry came back with a 3. Grant’s basket and free throw gave Portland a one-point lead and Deni Avdija added a pair of free throws with 19.9 seconds left to stretch it to 132-129.

Moses Moody dunked to get the Warriors to 134-131 with 13.2 seconds to go but Grant’s free throws pushed the lead to 136-131. Grant finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers.

Curry was playing in his second game after missing five straight with a left quadriceps contusion. He scored 39 points in Golden State’s 127-120 loss at home to Minnesota on Friday night.

Draymond Green started for Golden State after missing the game against the Timberwolves for personal reasons. He missed two games before that with a right foot sprain.

Portland led by 34-23 late in the opening quarter after Caleb Love’s 3-pointer, but the Warriors closed the gap and took a 62-61 lead into halftime.

Curry made back-to-back 3-pointers that stretched Golden State’s lead to 79-70 in the third quarter, their biggest lead of the game to that point.

Green had eight turnovers, including four in the third quarter, and was called for a technical foul.

The game was added to the schedule when both the Blazers and Warriors were eliminated from the NBA Cup.

Up next

Warriors: At Phoenix on Thursday night.

Trail Blazers: Host Sacramento on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.