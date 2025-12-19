Goodwin hits free throw with 0.4 seconds left, Suns escape with 99-98 win over Warriors

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Goodwin made the go-ahead free throw with 0.4 seconds left, Devin Booker scored 23 of his…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Goodwin made the go-ahead free throw with 0.4 seconds left, Devin Booker scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half and the Phoenix Suns escaped with a 99-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Stephen Curry hit two free throws to tie it at 98 with 21.7 seconds left, setting up the Suns’ final possession. Dillon Brooks missed badly on a 3-pointer, but Goodwin was there for the rebound and got fouled on the putback attempt.

Goodwin missed the first free throw, but made the second. Brooks had 24 points, and Collin Gillespie added 16.

The teams will complete the home-and-home set Saturday in San Francisco.

The Suns survived despite a costly flagrant foul by Brooks in the final minute.

Phoenix led 96-91 with 38.3 seconds left when Brooks was called for the Flagrant 1 after hitting Curry in the stomach after a 3-point attempt. Curry hit two free throws and Jimmy Butler followed with a 3-pointer to tie it at 96 with 35.5 seconds left.

Butler led the Warriors with 31 points. Brandin Podziemski scored 18 points on 8-of -11 shooting, and Curry had 15.

Curry shot just 3 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 9 from long range. The 11-time All-Star was coming off a 48-point performance against the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Warriors had 20 turnovers.

Golden State built a 62-48 lead early in the third quarter but Phoenix rallied to tie at 66 a few minutes later on a Booker 3-pointer. The Warriors took a 71-70 lead into the fourth.

Golden State built a 53-46 lead by halftime. Butler had 16 points for the Warriors while Brooks paced the Suns with 20. Phoenix shot just 37% before the break.

