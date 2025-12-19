Golden State faces Phoenix, seeks to end 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-15, ninth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Phoenix Suns (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-15, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State enters the matchup against Phoenix as losers of three straight games.

The Warriors have gone 3-2 against division opponents. Golden State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Suns have gone 14-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks eighth in the NBA giving up just 113.9 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Warriors average 113.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 113.9 the Suns allow. The Suns are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.0% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won 99-98 in the last matchup on Dec. 19. Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points, and Jimmy Butler III led the Warriors with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Gui Santos is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Booker is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 106.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Al Horford: out (back), Seth Curry: day to day (thigh), Pat Spencer: day to day (personal).

Suns: Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip), Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

