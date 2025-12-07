Golden Knights take on the Rangers on 3-game win streak

Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-12-3, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Sunday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-12-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -171, Rangers +143; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the New York Rangers.

New York has a 15-12-3 record overall and a 3-8-2 record in home games. The Rangers have given up 78 goals while scoring 80 for a +2 scoring differential.

Vegas is 6-2-4 in road games and 13-6-8 overall. The Golden Knights have allowed 77 goals while scoring 82 for a +5 scoring differential.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 10 goals and 12 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Ivan Barbashev has 10 goals and 13 assists for the Golden Knights. Braeden Bowman has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

